<strong>Jaipur:</strong> India's T20 vice-captain K L Rahul said that they are in Jaipur to play cricket when asked about the rising air pollution levels in the city ahead of the series opener against New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>Like Delhi, Jaipur's air pollution levels too rose after Diwali earlier this month. Jaipur reported very poor AQI levels on Saturday and smog enveloped the city even on Monday morning. <p></p> <p></p>"Actually, we haven't stepped out yet. We just reached the stadium so I don't know, I don't have an answer to that. I am not carrying a metre with me in my hand to say how bad the pollution is. <p></p> <p></p>"I am sure it won't be that bad. We all are here to play cricket," said Rahul before the Indian team's first practice session on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, new head coach Rahul Dravid oversaw his first training session with the national team in the presence of skipper Rohit Sharma, his colleagues and the other support staff members. <p></p> <p></p>The team carried out its first practice session after a three-day quarantine. <p></p> <p></p>India are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals against New Zealand on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday respectively, after which the two teams will engage in a two-match Test series.