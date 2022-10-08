Team India’s second-string side led by star batter Shikhar Dhawan is competing against South Africa in a three-match ODI series. Proteas are currently leading the series by 1-0.

New Delhi: The Men in Blue’s ODI squad consists of players like Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and many more.

While players like Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi can make their potential debut in the ODI series against Proteas.

However, there’s one player who is quite disappointed about not being chosen for the squad despite his recent performance with the bat.

Prithvi Shaw has failed to cement his spot in the Indian squad be it any format of the game. He is constantly in and out of the team.

He expressed his disappointment for not being selected in the ODI squad for the SA series during an interview with Mid-Day. He said “I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance but, it’s alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India ‘A’ or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark”

The Delhi Capitals opener also revealed that he has worked a lot on his fitness and lost around 7-8 kgs since the last IPL. He plans on working on his fitness and has completely given up on Chinese cuisine and sweets.

“I did not work on different things in my batting but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn’t consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now” Shaw told about his fitness and diet plans.

Prithvi Shaw had a good run with Mumbai during the Ranji Trophy and even played some good knocks during the IND A vs NZ A ODI series. He would now be playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy