Team India's second-string side led by star batter Shikhar Dhawan is competing against South Africa in a three-match ODI series. Proteas are currently leading the series by 1-0. <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>The Men in Blue's ODI squad consists of players like Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, and many more. <p></p> <p></p>While players like Rajat Patidar and Rahul Tripathi can make their potential debut in the ODI series against Proteas. <p></p> <p></p>However, there's one player who is quite disappointed about not being chosen for the squad despite his recent performance with the bat. <p></p> <p></p>Prithvi Shaw has failed to cement his spot in the Indian squad be it any format of the game. He is constantly in and out of the team. <p></p> <p></p>He expressed his disappointment for not being selected in the ODI squad for the SA series during an interview with Mid-Day. He said "I was disappointed. I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance but, it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me. Whatever opportunities I get, whether it is for India 'A' or other teams, I will make sure I do my best and keep my fitness levels up to the mark" <p></p> <p></p>The Delhi Capitals opener also revealed that he has worked a lot on his fitness and lost around 7-8 kgs since the last IPL. He plans on working on his fitness and has completely given up on Chinese cuisine and sweets. <p></p> <p></p>"I did not work on different things in my batting but did a lot of fitness work. I worked on weight loss and reduced by seven to eight kgs after the last IPL. I spent a lot of time in the gym, did a lot of running, didn't consume any sweets and cold drinks. Chinese food is totally out of my menu now" Shaw told about his fitness and diet plans. <p></p> <p></p>Prithvi Shaw had a good run with Mumbai during the Ranji Trophy and even played some good knocks during the IND A vs NZ A ODI series. He would now be playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy