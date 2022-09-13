I Am Sorry: Urvashi Rautela To Rishabh Pant Amid Controversy | Watch VIRAL VIDEO

New Delhi: The dust seems to have settled between Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who until last week were seen taking pot shots at each other on social media. Rautela, in her latest interview with Instant Bollywood apologised to Pant and can be seen saying, ‘I am sorry’ in a video uploaded on social media.

“All I wanna say is.. What do I say? I don’t know what to say. Sorry. I’m Sorry,” the actress said with folded hands. Both Rautela and Pant were in the centre of a controversy when the actress allegedly referred to Pant as ‘Mr.P’ in an interview with Bollywood Hungama where she said when she was in New Delhi for an event “Mr RP” had waited in the lobby to meet her. She even got around 16-17 missed calls as the meeting didn’t take place due to Urvashi went to take nap after the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

“I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi thereon, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr. RP came, he sat in the lobby, and waited for me, and he wanted to meet. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Rautela revealed

“So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai,” she added.

Pant was quick to respond and took to social media to counter her claims. “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai,” Pant wrote on social media before he deleting it.

Rautela, by then had made her intentions clear that she was not the one to back down and soon took to social media to counter Pant’s post. “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya#Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1,” she wrote.