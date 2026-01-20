‘I’m still fit and ready for…’: New Zealand Star dismisses retirement rumors ahead of India T20 series

Lockie Ferguson calls New Zealand’s five-match T20I series against India perfect preparation for the T20 World Cup. Discussing his injury comeback and paternity plans, the pacer reflects on his role in the Kiwi squad.

New Zealand cricket

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson believes the upcoming five-match T20I series against India, starting Wednesday, is ideal preparation ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.

Coming off their 2-1 ODI series win against India, the Kiwis will face the World Cup co-hosts in the first T20I at Nagpur.

“It’s literally perfect prep,” Ferguson told reporters before leaving for India.

Getting match-fit for the World Cup

Ferguson emphasized that even though the grounds may differ from World Cup venues, the series gives valuable experience in conditions, dew factors, and overall preparation.

“I know they’re not the grounds potentially we’ll play, but just the experience at the time, whether there’s dew factor, whether there’s condition factor, it’s nice to get on the turf and have such a decent build-up into the World Cup. India are one of the top teams in the world, and in their own conditions are world-class. Much like the one-day series, the boys will play hard,” he added.

The 34-year-old pacer, who is part of Punjab Kings IPL 2026 roster, has been training at full intensity after suffering a calf injury earlier this month during an ILT20 match in the UAE.

Personal milestone: Fatherhood and comeback

Ferguson is also preparing to take a short paternity break during the T20 World Cup, as his child is expected on February 20.

“It’s not been officially released yet, but it looks like we’re tracking all well to definitely be involved in the series (against India),” he said.

Despite not appearing in the updated New Zealand squad list, Ferguson is on a comeback trail after missing all of 2025 due to injury.

No plans to retire yet

Ferguson confirmed he has no plans to retire from international cricket, even though he is among five players who opted out of a central contract with New Zealand Cricket.

“I still feel fit, I still feel like I’m contributing. If there’s ever a day I wake up and I’m not contributing to a win, or if I don’t think I’m deserving of playing for the team, then I’ll put my boots on the wall. But at this stage, I still think I’m one of the best, certainly ready to perform at a World Cup.”

Love for 50-over cricket

Although T20 is his current focus, Ferguson revealed he still loves the 50-over format, where he made his mark internationally.

“I love 50-over cricket. It’s kind of where I made my name, a little bit more than T20, but I love the game,” he said.

The first T20I between India and New Zealand kick off on Wednesday, January 21, marking the start of their five-match T20 series.