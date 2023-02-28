'What The Hell Am I Doing?': Steve Smith Opens About His Dismissal In Delhi Test

Pat Cummins has ruled out of the third Test against India due to some personal reasons, In his replacement Australia's deputy Steve Smith will lead the team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy match in Indore. This is the third time when Steve Smith is leading Aussies.

In the four innings so far in the ongoing series, Smith has managed only 71 runs, including a three-ball duck in the first innings in Delhi.

He believes that the role of captaincy will help him bounce back in the format. He further recalled he was really angry and bedazzled, was questioning himself after his dismissal during 2nd Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi.

"I've played, what, 95 Test matches (94) and I don't think there's been too many times I've walked off the field and I've gone, 'what the hell am I doing?'. "I was pretty angry. There hasn't been too many times in my career where I've actually come off and just been bedazzled by what I've done. It wasn't my finest moment", Smith told reporters ahead of the Indore clash. .

"We probably just rushed things a little bit and it's something we'll talk about when we've got them on the ropes, we can slow things down. We don't have to play at such a high tempo and risky tempo. Because we had them where we wanted them, we had men out and the ability to get off strike. We just rushed it," he added.

Smith also expressed his excitement about leading the team in the absence of Pat Cummins.

"It normally brings the best out of me," he said of the captaincy. "I'm excited about leading this week in Pat's absence. I know these conditions well. It's kind of like my second home playing over here, I've played a lot in India, I understand the intricacies of the game and what the wickets are likely to do. I'm looking forward to it."