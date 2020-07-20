I Can Emulate What James Anderson Has Done: Stuart Broad

England veteran Stuart Broad hopes to emulate the longevity of his teammate and fellow fast bowler James Anderson and play till his late 30s. Broad was dropped from the series opening first Test against West Indies but returned for the ongoing second Test in Manchester.

His three-wicket burst after England took second new ball on Sunday triggered a Windies collapse giving the hosts a renewed hope of drawing parity in the three-match Test series.

Broad dismissed three West Indies batsmen in the space of 14 deliveries while giving away just one run as the tourists folded for 287 in reply to England’s first innings total of 469/9 declared.

“I think sometimes I get put in an older category than I am,” Broad said after the fourth day’s play. “Jimmy has taken around 130 Test wickets since he was my age, why can’t I do the same?”

Broad is second in the list of England’s all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests with 488 scalps so far after Anderson’s 587.

“I’m hungry, my fitness levels are good. Why not try and emulate what Jimmy has done and play to his age? I feel I can. Today proved that again. When I set goals it makes me hungry to achieve them,” the 34-year-old said.

Recently, England captain Joe Root had hinted the days of Anderson and Broad taking the field will become rarer as the team management hopes to extend their individual careers.

But Broad believes the duo can still turn out together despite the crammed scheduling.

“I’d be surprised if that was the route decided. We’ve been very successful. It’s such a unique summer with six Tests over six weeks that rotation will be necessary. We get put in a category together but we both perform well without each other and with each other,” he said.

“I want to play with Jimmy again and hope he feels the same. We complement each other and create a lot of pressure together. When our paths cross again might depend on workloads but I hope we play together this summer and would be surprised if we don’t,” he added.