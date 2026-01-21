‘I can’t change my identity…’: Suryakumar BREAKS silence on form criticism before NZ T20 series

Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav remains unfazed by his poor run of form ahead of the New Zealand T20I series, insisting that team success matters more than personal milestones.

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has been under heavy criticism due to his recent dip in form. However, ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday, the skipper made it clear that his focus remains on the team rather than individual numbers.

Since taking over as India’s T20I captain, Suryakumar – once the world’s top-ranked T20I batter – has struggled to find consistency, with his last half-century coming in October 2024. Despite this, he remains confident in his approach and is determined to back his natural game.

Flexible batting role depending on match situation

Addressing questions around his batting position, Suryakumar said the team management remains flexible based on match situations and combinations.

“I have batted at both positions for India. My stats at No. 4 are slightly better, although they are good at No. 3 also. But we are flexible with that,” he said at the pre-match press conference.

“We will see; if the situation demands that we send in a right-hander-for instance, if Sanju Samson gets out-then I will go in. Otherwise, Tilak [Varma], who is now injured, has been doing really well at number three.“

‘I can’t change my identity’: Surya backs his style of play

Despite being short of runs, the Indian skipper insisted he will not alter his natural attacking style, which has brought him success over the years.

“I’ve been short of runs, but I can’t change my identity. I have decided to keep doing what I have been doing for the last three or four years, as that has brought me a lot of success.”

“If the performance comes, I’ll take it; if it doesn’t, it’s back to the drawing board. I’m still batting in the nets the way I always have,” he added.

Team success comes before personal milestones

Suryakumar emphasised that cricket being a team sport allows him to stay calm during lean phases, as collective success matters more than individual form.

“Had I been playing an individual sport like TT or tennis, I would have worried about my form. But this is a team sport, and my first responsibility is to ensure that my team does well.”

“If the team wins, I am happy. If I can contribute to the team’s success, then that is fine; if not, it doesn’t matter, as these things happen. I have to look out for the 14 other players as well, and there is no place for chasing personal milestones,” Suryakumar concluded.

Crucial series ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

The five-match T20I series against New Zealand will be crucial for Suryakumar Yadav as he looks to regain form ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where India will defend their title at home.