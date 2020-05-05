Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said he decided to forget about all social distancing when the desert storm arrived in Sharjah during his memorable innings vs Australia in 1998. In a recent chat-show, Tendulkar recalled the emotions he went through as the storm hit the stadium and his subsequent feeling at the revised target. Four overs were reduced and only nine runs were deducted from the target, which made the chase stiffer.

“We went inside the dressing room thinking of the new revised target, what it would be. Eventually (when play resumed) we had 46 overs but if I’m not mistaking only 8-9 runs were deducted from the target so I was quite upset. When we plan a chase we do it according to the full quota of overs and suddenly 4 overs are taken out and only 9-10 runs are deducted That is where your calculations go for a toss,” Sachin recalled on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Tendulkar also recalled how he had decided he would hold on to wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist in order to survive the storm as he had never witnessed something like it ever.

“This was my first ever experience. I had never seen a desert storm like that. When I saw that, the first thought was that I was gonna get blown away by this. Adam Gilchrist was standing right behind me. The storm was so strong that I decided to forget about all social distancing and was ready to hold on to him because if the storm blows me away then at least there will be an 80-90 kilos, Adam Gilchrist, with me, so I was thinking literally like that, that’s when the umpires decided to leave the field,” Sachin said.

Despite Tendulkar’s heroic hundred, India did not win the match but managed to make the cut for the final by leaving behind New Zealand on basis of net run rate. In the final a couple of days later, Tendulkar slammed another hundred which helped India beat Australia and clinch the trophy.