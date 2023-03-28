'I Didn’t Like Virat Kohli': AB de Villiers Recalls His First Impression Of Virat Kohli

"Oh my goodness I have had this question before and I had given this answer before as well. I think he was quite cocky and arrogant when I met him the first time. With that hairstyle and he had bit of a strut going yes flamboyant, absolutely. But the minute I got to know him a bit better and watched him play I mean I've got as much respect for him but I got to know him better as a human being. I think he had a barrier around him when I met him the first time and that barrier opened up and I got to know the person. I didn't not like him but you know what I'm saying. He's a top person now but first impression was ufff he's got to come down to earth a bit," de Villiers said.