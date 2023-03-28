Advertisement

'I Didn’t Like Virat Kohli': AB de Villiers Recalls His First Impression Of Virat Kohli

Bangalore will play their first match against Mumbai on April 02 which will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru at 7.30 PM IST.

Updated: March 28, 2023 12:35 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore batter AB de Villiers who has shared dressing room with Virat Kohli for IPL franchise has recalled his first impression with him. The RCB batter said that when he first met the ex-RCB skipper in 2011, he found him "cocky and arrogant".

The ebbs and flows of life has calmed down Kohli a lot and De Villiers agreed to that during his conversation with another former RCB cricketer Chris Gayle on franchise's YouTube channel. But in 2011 years, when Kohli was in his early 20s, having just cemented his spot in the Indian team and won the ODI World Cup in India under MS Dhoni's captaincy, De Villiers remembers a different Kohli.

Both the batters were reunited during the recently concluded RCB Unbox 2023 which was held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

"Oh my goodness I have had this question before and I had given this answer before as well. I think he was quite cocky and arrogant when I met him the first time. With that hairstyle and he had bit of a strut going yes flamboyant, absolutely. But the minute I got to know him a bit better and watched him play I mean I've got as much respect for him but I got to know him better as a human being. I think he had a barrier around him when I met him the first time and that barrier opened up and I got to know the person. I didn't not like him but you know what I'm saying. He's a top person now but first impression was ufff he's got to come down to earth a bit," de Villiers said.

