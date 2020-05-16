Denying all claims made by former mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton that tainted India pacer Sreesanth had an ugly spat with then captain Rahul Dravid in the Rajasthan Royals dressing-room, the pacer accused the management of not picking him after he picked the wicket of Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni in Durban in 2013. <p></p> <p></p>"I could never disrespect a man like Rahul Dravid. He is the best captain. I was angry because I was not part of the squad during the CSK match. I asked the reason for the same." <p></p><div class="ad-block-container ad-below-subtitle"> <p></p><div id="div-gpt-ad-1584105645979-3" data-google-query-id="COG8k_GjuOkCFVXIcwEdFhEGaw">Later, Sreesanth went to express his displeasure over Upton's book and he also gave a statement on CSK rivalry.</div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="COG8k_GjuOkCFVXIcwEdFhEGaw"></div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="COG8k_GjuOkCFVXIcwEdFhEGaw">"Yes, I want to play against CSK and want to win against them. But I don't know the exact reason for keeping me out. In the Durban match, I bowled to MS Dhoni and took his wicket. After that match, I did not get any chance to play against CSK. Team management never gave me proper reason. I don't hate Dhoni or CSK, but I go with color. CSK jersey resembles the Australian team, that's all," added Sreesanth.</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="COG8k_GjuOkCFVXIcwEdFhEGaw"></div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="COG8k_GjuOkCFVXIcwEdFhEGaw">Sreesanth, who was banned from cricket following a spot-fixing scandal in 2013, revealed that Upton was not respected by many players.</div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="COG8k_GjuOkCFVXIcwEdFhEGaw"></div> <p></p><div data-google-query-id="COG8k_GjuOkCFVXIcwEdFhEGaw">"Paddy Upton was not respected by many players in the team. He was not that big of a player. But I used to have good conversation with him. I really don't know what made him to write this. He should only explain the reason," Sreesanth concluded.</div>