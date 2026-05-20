‘I don’t read…’: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi BREAKS silence on IPL hype after stunning 93 vs LSG

Rajasthan Royals youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may be grabbing headlines across the country with his fearless batting in IPL 2026, but the teenage sensation says he is not getting carried away by the growing hype around him.

Fresh from his sensational 38-ball 93 against Lucknow Super Giants, the 15-year-old said he is staying focused on improving his game and building a long cricket career rather than paying attention to praise and attention outside the field.

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Vaibhav stays grounded despite IPL fame

Sooryavanshi played one of the best knocks of the IPL 2026 season on Tuesday, smashing 10 sixes during Rajasthan Royals’ successful chase of 221 against LSG.

The innings helped Rajasthan stay alive in the playoff race and further strengthened Vaibhav’s growing reputation as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket.

Despite all the attention surrounding him, the teenager made it clear that he is not thinking too much about public reactions or media praise.

“I don’t read papers and all,” he said with a smile while speaking after the match.

“I just think this is the start and if I have a long career then a lot of things will be said. I just want to focus on my game and complete journey,” he added.

The left-handed batter has now scored 574 runs this season and is already among the biggest talking points of IPL 2026.

Vaibhav explains slow start before explosive attack

Interestingly, Vaibhav began cautiously during the chase and managed only 11 runs off his first 12 deliveries before completely changing gears.

The youngster later revealed that he deliberately took his time early because he felt the pitch was good enough for batting and knew he could attack whenever needed.

“I was sitting while bowling and the wicket looked good, I didn’t want to rush and take my time. I knew that was going to help the other batter too. I always knew I could hit anytime and didn’t want to rush at all.“

After settling in, the Rajasthan opener quickly turned the game around and reached his half-century in just 23 balls.

Vaibhav opens up on unique celebrations

The teenager has also become popular among fans for his different celebrations after reaching milestones during matches.

However, Vaibhav admitted that there is no special meaning behind those reactions and that most of them happen naturally in the moment.

“Even I don’t know what that was, even the last game’s celebration didn’t mean anything. I just keep trying new things.”

Focus now shifts to final league game

Rajasthan Royals are now just one victory away from sealing a playoff spot, and Vaibhav said the team’s entire focus is now on the final league game.

“We just want to focus on the last game and enjoy it, and we want to win,” he said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal praises young partner

Rajasthan Royals stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal was full of praise for Sooryavanshi after the match and credited him for completely taking the game away from Lucknow.

“The way Vaibhav batted, he absolutely killed the game. I wanted to play good cricketing shots and get the momentum. Vaibhav and I said one of us should play till the end and he killed the game.”

Not just with his batting, but also the maturity and calmness he has shown at such a young age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to impress with each innings.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stuns LSG in a must-win clash as Mitchell Marsh’s 96 goes in vain

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