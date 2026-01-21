‘I don’t think my…’: Abhishek Sharma’s SURPRISING statement on his role in Team India after 1st T20 win vs New Zealand

Star player Abhishek Sharma's surprising statement on his role in team India after the massive win against New Zealand in 1st T20I.

Abhishek Sharma played a crucial role in India’s 48-run win over New Zealand with a blistering 84 off 35 balls, including eight sixes and five fours. He was named Player of the Match for his explosive batting.

Abhishek Sharma’s statement after the match

After the match win, Abhishek Sharma said, “We had a plan from day one and we are sticking to it. I’ve realized that if you want to hit every ball or reach a strike rate of 200, it’s important to play with intent. Every team makes a plan against me. So, it depends on my preparation. I will trust my instincts.”

Abhishek’s surprising statement on his role and responsibilities

He said, “I don’t think my role is too risky, but I wouldn’t call it my comfort zone either. I’ve practiced playing big shots in the first six overs. I never go for range-hitting. I have to watch the ball and adapt to the conditions. That’s what I plan for in my net sessions. If you watch videos of your batting, you get an idea of â€‹â€‹where the bowler bowls against you.“

Rinku Singh on his heroic against New Zealand in 1st T20

On the other hand, Rinku Singh scored an unbeaten 44 off 20 balls in this match, hitting three sixes and four fours. Regarding his brilliant innings, Rinku Singh said, “I was under pressure because I was in and out of the team. The plan was to take singles and then play big shots. At the same time, I had to stay till the end. That’s what I did. Gautam Gambhir sir told me to maintain my determination. We want to carry this confidence and momentum forward into the World Cup and win it.“

Speaking about his unbroken 29-run partnership with Arshdeep Singh in 13 balls, Rinku Singh said, “I was batting with Arshdeep and the plan was to hit boundaries when the balls were in our range. I just told him to stay calm, take singles and give me the strike.“

With IANS Inputs.