I Feel Fit and Ready for an Action Packed Few Months, Says Team Abu Dhabi’s Alex Hales

<strong>Abu Dhabi, 28th November 2022</strong>: England batter Alex Hales has made a habit of playing the important knocks, whether for the national team or the Team Abu Dhabi at the sixth season of Abu Dhabi T10. <p></p> <p></p>The latest instalment saw him tonk the Northern Warriors bowling for 44 runs off 25 balls, to pick up the Player of the Match, and the win. <p></p> <p></p>Reflecting on his performance, a modest Hales said, "Our bowlers did really well and that made the work of the batting unit easy." <p></p> <p></p>Further adding that the format is about having intent from the get-go, and noting that the Abu Dhabi side feels like a strong one. Hales also admitted that he quite enjoyed the fast-paced shorter formats of the game. <p></p> <p></p>"I think it's a format that comes naturally to me. I've always enjoyed having an aggressive intent from ball one. I played a bit of T10 in the past. This is my third season. And it's something I wouldn't enjoy playing and look. Forward to playing in the future." <p></p> <p></p>Hales, who has only just returned to the England set-up in recent months, said that he didn't think a comeback was possible, but was only too happy. England, with Hales in the squad, recently won the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. <p></p> <p></p>"It was great to be back and I didn't think I'd get to put the England shirt on again. It was a huge honor and to go all the way and win the World Cup was difficult to put into words. It was incredibly special and I haven't really thought about next year. To be honest, I'm probably going focus on the T10 cricket going forward." <p></p> <p></p>And Hales is definitely looking forward to some more high-octane white-ball cricket in the coming months, especially in the shorter formats. <p></p> <p></p>"I think just playing just playing T20 definitely helps the body, it's obviously way less time that you're in the field. So, it's a lot easier on your body and you can play those long stints, months and months on end. It's been super busy in the last few months, I think initially when I planned my next 12 months, I didn't think I was going to be playing in the World Cup, so I was supposed to have two months off before this, so it's definitely going to be demanding. I feel physically fit and really enjoying my cricket at the moment. So, I feel like I'm in the peak of my career, so it's going be really enjoyable few months," Hales signed off.