Veteran India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is still uncertain when the side will get to travel abroad next due to the COVID-19 lockdown, said his best days are still ahead during an interaction with former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar.

“We don’t know when we will get back to cricket and when we will travel abroad but I feel my best days are still lying ahead,” he said during an interaction on ESPNCricinfo.

Ashwin — who holds the record for fastest 250, 300 and 350 (joint-fastest) Test wickets — has faced flak in the past for not picking enough wickets abroad in South Africa, England, and Australia.

In his interaction with Manjrekar, Ashwin expressed his wish to pick wickets wherever he plays and stressed on luck playing a factor.

“I would like to achieve the same wherever I go. And increasingly the number of games that I have played in England, I have realised that for a spinner to be bowling in alien conditions and repeat the same numbers, you need to be bowling in all the possible right times in the game. Secondly, you need a little bit of luck,” he said.

Ashwin was supposed to play for Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich Indian Premier League which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown.

The 33-year-old has so far played 71 Tests, 111 ODIs, and 46 T20Is in which he has scalped 365, 150, and 52 wickets respectively.