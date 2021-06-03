I Feel Proud When People Compare me With Virat Kohli – Babar Azam

Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam feels proud when people compare him with Indian captain Virat Kohli. Azam has broken some of Kohli’s record and the cricket pundits have always compared the two batsmen. The Pakistan captain stated that he doesn’t feel pressure when he gets compared to Virat Kohli but feels proud.

Azam stated that Kohli has delivered the goods in all the conditions and that is why he is one of the best batsmen in the world. Kohli has been a consistent performer in all three formats of the game and he has done a fine job for the Indian team in the last decade.

“Virat Kohli is one of the best players in the world. He has performed everywhere and in big matches. When people compare us, I don’t feel pressure, I feel proud because they are comparing me with such a big player.

“Personally, I don’t think there should be a comparison, but people do that and I feel happy. So my aim is to perform the way he does and help my team win matches and make Pakistan proud. Look, we are different players. I have my style of playing and he has his style. So I try to perform to the best of my ability,” Babar told the Khaleej Times.

In fact, Azam recently toppled Virat Kohli from the top of the ICC ODI rankings. Azam takes great pride that he gets compared with the big players and thanked the almighty for his development at the top level.

“Thanks to Allah for the respect I have earned in cricket. It’s a matter of great pride that my name is now being taken alongside such big players. As I have said, scoring those three centuries (against the West Indies) was the turning point. My confidence level was very high after that. But my mindset has remained the same. I play every match as if it’s my last match.

“I have learned a lot by talking to the great players. No one can be perfect, and you want to learn every day. Thanks to Allah and the blessings from the people that my name is being mentioned alongside such big players. I will try to maintain this. I have to remain focused and fit to maintain this level of consistency,” the 26-year-old said.