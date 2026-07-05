‘I got cheated’: Prithvi Shaw’s fiancée Akriti Agarwal’s cryptic Instagram post sparks fresh speculation

Akriti Agarwal, fiancee of Prithvi Shaw, has become the latest talking point among cricket fans after her Instagram post. The actress and influencer shared a series of emotional messages on Instagram, leaving followers wondering whether all is well in her personal life. Although she did not mention anyone by name, the posts quickly triggered speculation online.

Despite the rumours, there has been no official statement from either Shaw or Akriti regarding the matter.

Akriti Agarwal’s Instagram post goes viral

Akriti allegedly posted a message on her Instagram story claiming that she had been “cheated” multiple times.

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“I got cheated on so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can’t believe that after taking one step ahead.“

She followed it up with another post that further fuelled discussion on social media.

“Everything is true; every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him.”

The posts were widely shared online before they were reportedly deleted from her Instagram account.

Fans link the post to Prithvi Shaw

Although Akriti never mentioned Prithvi Shaw in either of the posts, many fans assumed the messages were directed at the Indian cricketer.

The speculation gathered momentum because Shaw and Akriti got engaged in March this year after being in a relationship for a long time.

However, there is no confirmation that the posts were about Shaw. In fact, Akriti has neither unfollowed him on Instagram nor removed pictures from their engagement, suggesting there has been no visible change in their social media relationship.

Couple announced engagement earlier this year

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal have frequently been spotted together over the past few years.

Akriti is an actress and social media influencer who has often accompanied Shaw to public events, with the couple officially announcing their engagement earlier this year.

Since then, they have been sharing moments together on social media and the recent Instagram posts have been all the more surprising for fans.

Shaw continues to focus on cricket comeback

While his personal life has made headlines, Shaw is also working hard to revive his cricket career.

The former India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain was part of the Delhi Capitals squad during IPL 2026, but didn’t feature in a single match.

In recent years, the talented opener has been struggling with fitness issues and inconsistent form, but he remains determined to earn another opportunity in the Indian team.

Speaking earlier about his future ambitions, Shaw made it clear that it’s still his biggest goal to represent India.

“If I don’t think about a comeback, then what’s the point? That’s why I am playing. Who doesn’t want to play for India? You have to be there, and I am working towards that,” Shaw said on Star Sports.

Reflecting on his break from the game, he added: “I enjoyed my life in the last year. Went to a couple of destinations to keep my mind fresh. Then I came back. The same routine, practised, worked hard, be it my training or batting. Whatever I used to do, I started doing it 3x more. I think it was a good break for me. I don’t see it as a step back, but it was a needed break, so I get myself back stronger mentally.”

For now, neither Shaw nor Akriti has commented publicly on the viral social media posts, leaving fans waiting for clarity while speculation continues online.