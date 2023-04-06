I Have To Take Step If They Drop Me Without Any Reason Again: Imad Wasim's Furious Rant Against PCB

New Delhi: Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim recently lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for dropping him without any reason during an interview with a local Pakistan channel. He said he will take action against the board if they drop him again without proper communication.

"They (selectors) never told the reason behind keeping me away from the national team for last one and a half year. I won't let this happen again. My actions will be more important this time around," Imad said.

"I am at that stage of my career that I have to take a step if they drop me without any reason again," he added.

Imad also added that being dropped from the Pakistan Cricket Team didn't affect him financially. He said "I never suffered any financial loss while I was away from the team. In fact, I earned ten times more than what I would have earned while playing for Pakistan."

"I am confident in my abilities. If I was that bowler who is said to be dependent on the conditions then T20 leagues of Australia and South Africa would have not signed me," he concluded.

He made a comeback in the national team during the recently concluded T20I series against Afghanistan and will be seen in action again in the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.

Pakistan's Squads For New Zealand Series T20I squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zaman Khan

ODI squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usama Mir. Reserves: Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Tayyab Tahir

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a change in the itinerary for the New Zealand tour with the ODI series commencing a day earlier on April 27 instead of April 26.

Rawalpindi is set to host one additional ODI before the action moves to Karachi for the remaining three matches.

Schedule:

Apr 14 - 1st T20I, Lahore

Apr 15 - 2nd T20I, Lahore

Apr 17 - 3rd T20I, Lahore

Apr 20 - 4th T20I, Rawalpindi

Apr 24 - 5th T20I, Rawalpindi

Apr 27 - 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

29 Apr - 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

May 3 - 3rd ODI, Karachi

May 5 - 4th ODI, Karachi