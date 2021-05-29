New Delhi: Widely regarded as one of the best players to have ever graced the field, Sachin Tendulkar’s long list of achievements has pretty much covered every aspect of batsmanship. From scoring a century of centuries to playing 200 Test matches for India, Tendulkar’s career was filled with a lot of moments to cherish. While reflecting back on his career, the former India captain said that even though he is quite satisfied with what he has achieved, there are still a couple of regrets.

“I have two regrets. The first is that I have never played with Sunil Gavaskar. Mr Gavaskar was my batting hero when I grew up and not playing with him as part of a team remains a regret. Mr Gavaskar retired a couple of years before I made my debut,” Tendulkar told cricket.com.

Speaking about the other regret, Tendulkar said that while he was fortunate to have played against his childhood hero Sir Vivian Richards in county cricket, he never really had the opportunity to play against him at the international level.

“My other regret is not having played against my childhood hero Sir Vivian Richards. I was fortunate to have played against him in county cricket, but I still rue not being able to play against him in an international match. Even though Sir Richards retired in 1991 and we have a couple of years overlapping in our careers, we did not get to play against each other,” he added.

Tendulkar retired from international cricket in the year 2013, having scored 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches for India. He still remains the leading run-scorer in international cricket in both forms of the game (Tests and ODIs).