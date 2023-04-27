I Have Worked More On My accuracy: KKR's Varun Chakravarthy...

RCB captain Virat Kohli found his mojo back against KKR by scoring 54 runs from 37 balls, but a stunning catch by Venkatesh Iyer near the boundary ropes brought an end to his innings. The 31-year-old Chakravarthy was the pick of the KKR bowlers in his side's 21-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Wednesday with figures of 3/27 from his four overs.

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and ended their four-match losing streak in Match No. 37 of the IPL 2023 on Wednesday (April 26). The match was played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, where both teams were up against each other. KKR won the match by 21 runs.

The Leg-spinner, feels he is reaping the benefits of focusing more on accuracy than using "different variations" in the IPL.

"I have worked more on my accuracy rather than working on different variations. Another aspect I was working on was revolutions on the ball. I was working with AC Prathiban. He's my spin coach back in Chennai, so it definitely worked," Chakravarthy said at the post-match press conference.

"More than that, tactics, whatever Abhishek Nayar (KKR assistant coach) tells, it always works for me. They both have played a very good role in my comeback." Chakravarthy, who was part of India's disappointing campaign in the T20 World Cup in the UAE, had a forgettable IPL last year when he took only six wickets in 11 games.

Chakravarthy, who had the crucial wickets of Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik, said he had prepared well for the match against RCB by watching videos of earlier match against the Bengaluru side.

"It's a very challenging ground. We had our own plans. We made sure that we have separate meetings just to bowl on this ground (Chinnaswamy). It worked out today," he said.

"I did watch videos of previous matches when I played against RCB. I could see technical aspects of their batsmen, where they were targeting. I was focusing on that," said Chakravarthy who is in top four among most wicket takers this season so far with 13 scalps from eight matches.