‘I just want…’: Prabhsimran Singh opens up about his India debut dream, praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

New Delhi: India’s tour of Zimbabwe could mark a special moment for one of the country’s most exciting young batters. After waiting patiently for his chance, Punjab wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh is hoping this series finally gives him the opportunity to step onto the field in the Indian jersey for the first time.

The 24-year-old has earned a place in the squad after consistent performances in domestic cricket and the IPL. Although he was part of India’s squad during the Asian Games, he did not get a chance to play. This time, Prabhsimran is determined to make the most of the opportunity if he gets into the playing XI.

‘I just want to return as a capped player’: Prabhsimran

Representing India has always been Prabhsimran’s biggest dream, and he admitted that wearing the national jersey in an international match is now his only focus.

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“When you start playing cricket, there are two main objectives in your mind, and even in your parents’ minds, to represent the country and to play in the IPL. I am playing in the IPL, but now I’ve gotten this opportunity to represent the country. I got it earlier as well during the Asian Games, but unfortunately, I couldn’t play. Now, my only wish is that I return as a capped player this time around and, obviously, perform well there so that I get more opportunities,” Prabhsimran told JioStar.

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Competition for opener’s spot doesn’t worry him

India currently have several young openers pushing for places in the T20I side. However, Prabhsimran believes the competition is helping every player improve instead of creating pressure.

He said the IPL has prepared youngsters for international cricket because they regularly play alongside some of the biggest names in the game.

“The IPL is such a big platform where you rub shoulders with international players from all around the world, youngsters from across the country, established players representing India, and even legends who are playing alongside you. So, obviously, it is a bit tough. But if you look at it, it’s healthy competition. There is so much competition just for the opening spot in the Indian team, and the only thing that comes to mind is, ‘Just give me an opportunity, and if I get the chance, hopefully I’ll do well’,” he added.

Prabhsimran praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Prabhsimran also spoke about sharing the opening duties with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the recent India A series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

According to the Punjab batter, opening together helped both youngsters spend more time together, exchange ideas and understand each other’s game better. He also praised Vaibhav’s fearless batting style.

“Recently, we went to play the India A series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and Vaibhav was there with me too. Watching him bat is so much fun; it brings a lot of joy. Since we were opening together, we got to spend more time together and discuss various things. It was a great experience,” Prabhsimran stated.

With India beginning a new T20I series in Zimbabwe, Prabhsimran now has another chance to achieve a milestone he narrowly missed during the Asian Games. If he gets an opportunity in the playing XI, he will be eager to convert his domestic form into a memorable start to his international career.