I Keep Talking To MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals Secret To IPL 2023 Success

Yashasvi Jaiswal has 575 runs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He is just behind Faf du Plessis in the orange cap race by 1 run

Updated: May 12, 2023 1:02 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed everyone with his astonishing 98-run knock That helped Rajasthan Royals earn a crucial 9-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium, on Thursday.

The young batter now has 575 runs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He is just behind Faf du Plessis in the orange cap race by 1 run and is the first Indian batter to score 500 runs this season. He missed the opportunity to score his second IPL century by just 2 runs but was been extremely impressive despite that.

Jaiswal revealed his secret and thumb rue during the post-match media interaction. He said "I will remember this innings for a long time in my life. It was very intense," said the 21-year-old at the post-match media interaction. When I went to bat, I felt I had very less time and suddenly I felt 'sab sahi jaa raha hai' (everything was falling in place)... I thought I should continue playing like this. It's one of my memorable knocks."

"My thumb rule is on my routine and the process, it matters a lot to me. I try my best to keep my focus on that and keep learning every match. It's very important as I have to take my game forward," he added.

Jaiswal further said whenever he gets a chance he talks to legendary Indian players like MS Dhoni. "I always try to be in the zone and remain in the atmosphere. I have many experienced legendary players around me. Whenever I get a chance I keep talking to MS bhai, Virat (Kohli) bhai, Rohit (Sharma) bhai, Jos (Buttler) bhai, Sanju (Samson) bhai on how to keep my mind calm, what to think.

Sanju Samson Addresses Yashasvi Jaiswal's Heroics

"I didn't have to do anything today. Just put bat on ball and watch him play. We are used to it now, even the bowlers know how he goes in the powerplay. He enjoys batting in the powerplay," said Sanju in the post-match presentation.

"You can sense how the atmosphere is when a legend like Jos Buttler throws his wicket away for Jaiswal. Very happy today but we have a few more matches to go," he added.

