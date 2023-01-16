I Kept Asking Why I’m Not There: Sarfaraz Khan Broken After Being Ignored For Australia Test Series

New Delhi: India batter Sarfaraz Khan is disappointed after being ignored for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia. Sarfaraz has been in prolific form in domestic cricket and the calls for his inclusion in the Test team are on the rise. However, the selectors thought otherwise and opted for Suryakumar Yadav, who too is going through a purple patch in limited-overs cricket.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sarfaraz revealed that he was hurt after not being selected for the India squad. However, the swashbuckling batter said that he will continue giving his best in domestic cricket and remain hopeful of an India call-up.

“Everywhere I go, I hear murmurs that he will play for India soon. On social media, I have thousands of messages talking about my exclusion. Sab bolte hain tera time aayega (everyone says your time will come). I came from Assam to Delhi the day after the selection, and wasn’t able to sleep the whole night. I kept asking why am I not there? But now after speaking to my father, I’m back to normal. I will never give up practice, I will not go under depression. Don’t worry, I will keep trying,” Sarfaraz told The Indian Express.

Sarfaraz has been going through a dream run since his return to the Mumbai circuit. The batter averages 134.64 for his 2289 runs since 2019. Sarfaraz averages 80.47 for his 3380 runs in red-ball cricket and is only behind Don Bradman in terms of the best batting average.