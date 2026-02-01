‘I knew I wasn’t out of form, just out of runs…’: Suryakumar Yadav opens up after heroics vs NZ

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his form against New Zealand in the T20I series. Take a look and find out.

Suryakumar Yadav

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said he was relieved to rediscover his form ahead of the Men’s T20 World Cup after being named Player of the Series in India’s 4-1 victory over New Zealand.

After a horrid 2025, where he failed to hit a fifty, Suryakumar struck three fifties, including a fine 63 in a 46-run win over New Zealand at the Greenfield International Stadium on Saturday.

Suryakumar Yadav reacts after India seal the T20I series vs NZ

”It feels really good. It’s been a long year and a long wait for moments like this. I’ve always dreamed about when this time would come. You actually said it before the last series in Ahmedabad – when SKY is there, don’t fear.

SKY reflects on his form

”I just kept doing the same things I’d been doing over the last year, stuck to my routines. I knew I wasn’t out of form, just out of runs. It’s been a very good series, and going into the World Cup feeling like this is really special,” said Suryakumar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Suryakumar Yadav speaks on his struggles

Reflecting on his struggles, he added, ‘‘I think the sky wasn’t blue for a year, (smiles). But that’s life. It’s part of the journey. I took it in my stride, went back to the drawing board, tried to understand what was going wrong.

”After the last series, I got two or three weeks where I spent time with close friends – they told me a few important things I needed to follow. That’s a sportsperson’s life. I’ve seen so many careers – not just in cricket – where people go through these phases.

”I knew my time would come if I kept doing the small things right. I’m really happy with how things have turned out,” he said.

SKY opens up about India’s preparation for T20 World Cup 2026

Looking ahead to preparations for the T20 World Cup, Suryakumar said, ”Definitely, whether you win or lose, you always take something from the game. When we go back to Mumbai and play a warm-up game against South Africa, we’ll sit down and analyse the last five games and the year as a whole – what we’ve done well and what we can improve. Then we start our campaign.”

With IANS Inputs.