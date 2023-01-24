I Learn A Lot From Him: Sarfaraz On Suryakumar Yadav After Snub From IND Test Team
Sarfraz Khan is going through a dream run in Ranji trophy yet he hasn't been given a break in the Indian Test team.
New Delhi: Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection in the Indian team for the Border Gavaskar Trophy baffled many experts. Everyone was of the opinion that Sarfaraz, who is going through a dream run in domestic cricket, deserved a place in the Indian team. However, the selectors opted for Suryakumar Yadav, who too has been in stellar form in T20Is. Despite losing to Surya for a place in the Indian team for the Test series against Australia, Sarfaraz has no grudges against Suryakumar Yadav and sees the Indian stalwart as an inspiration. Sarfaraz and Surya played together for a long time for their state team Mumbai. "Surya is a very good friend of mine. Whenever we are in the same team, we spend a lot of time together. I learn a lot from him. Yes, he had to wait, but now he is using his experience very well," Sarfaraz Khan said in an interview with senior journalist Vimal Kumar. Sarfaraz also talked about his game and opened up on how he is piling on runs so consistently: "I only focus on hard work. I believe in doing as much hard work as possible. Whatever I have been following, I look to continue that. When I went out to bat, I wanted to repeat what I have been doing the last few years. I am a person who is attached to the ground. I practice a lot, and that's why my form is continuing."
Also Read
- I Learn A Lot From Him: Sarfaraz On Suryakumar Yadav After Snub From IND Test Team
- Virat Kohli Creates History As ICC Announces Men's T20I Team Of The Year 2022
- Cheteshwar Pujara Picks Pat Cummins As The Toughest Bowler He Faced In His Career
- Players Like Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler Score Everywhere And Aren't Afraid To Play Shots: Shane Bond
- Injury Scare For Steve Smith Ahead Of Crucial India Tour, Batter Hopeful Of Regaining Full Fitness
Also Read More News ›
- I Learn A Lot From Him: Sarfaraz On Suryakumar Yadav After Snub From IND Test Team
- Virat Kohli Creates History As ICC Announces Men's T20I Team Of The Year 2022
- Cheteshwar Pujara Picks Pat Cummins As The Toughest Bowler He Faced In His Career
- Players Like Suryakumar Yadav, Jos Buttler Score Everywhere And Aren't Afraid To Play Shots: Shane Bond
- Injury Scare For Steve Smith Ahead Of Crucial India Tour, Batter Hopeful Of Regaining Full Fitness
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Zimbabwe beat Ireland by 3 wickets (D/L method)
Advertisement
COMMENTS