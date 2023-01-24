I Learn A Lot From Him: Sarfaraz On Suryakumar Yadav After Snub From IND Test Team

Sarfaraz Khan's non-selection in the Indian team for the Border Gavaskar Trophy baffled many experts. Everyone was of the opinion that Sarfaraz, who is going through a dream run in domestic cricket, deserved a place in the Indian team. However, the selectors opted for Suryakumar Yadav, who too has been in stellar form in T20Is.

Despite losing to Surya for a place in the Indian team for the Test series against Australia, Sarfaraz has no grudges against Suryakumar Yadav and sees the Indian stalwart as an inspiration. Sarfaraz and Surya played together for a long time for their state team Mumbai.

"Surya is a very good friend of mine. Whenever we are in the same team, we spend a lot of time together. I learn a lot from him. Yes, he had to wait, but now he is using his experience very well," Sarfaraz Khan said in an interview with senior journalist Vimal Kumar.

Sarfaraz also talked about his game and opened up on how he is piling on runs so consistently: "I only focus on hard work. I believe in doing as much hard work as possible. Whatever I have been following, I look to continue that. When I went out to bat, I wanted to repeat what I have been doing the last few years. I am a person who is attached to the ground. I practice a lot, and that's why my form is continuing."