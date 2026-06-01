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‘I moved to Bangalore and RCB started winning’: PV Sindhu’s hilarious post after RCB’s back-to-back IPL titles

PV Sindhu believes RCB's fortunes changed after she moved to Bengaluru. Her hilarious post after RCB's IPL 2026 title win is winning hearts online.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 01, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

Published On Jun 01, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 01, 2026, 05:15 PM IST

PV Sindhu on RCB title win

PV Sindhu on RCB title win

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu joined the celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s successful IPL title defence, sharing a heartfelt and humorous message that paid tribute to the franchise’s long-awaited rise and its passionate fanbase.

Sindhu, who has been based in Bengaluru in recent years, began her Instagram post with a light-hearted observation linking her move to the city with RCB’s recent success.

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Also Read: ‘Get addicted to this feeling’: RCB’s STRONG dressing room speech after consecutive IPL titles

RCB fans, I am not saying I am the lucky charm. But I moved to Bangalore and suddenly you have won the trophy every year since. Do the maths. Huge congratulations to the incredible RCB team, the players, the staff, the ownership and the fans,” Sindhu wrote in an Instagram post.

Sindhu praises RCB fans and Ananya Birla

The two-time Olympic medallist acknowledged the emotional journey that supporters have endured over the years before finally witnessing sustained success and also reserved special praise for entrepreneur Ananya Birla and her family, who became part of the franchise’s ownership group before RCB’s recent run of success.

This franchise has carried so much emotion, madness, heartbreak, belief and love over the years, and to see it become back-to-back champions is truly special. A big congratulations to my dear friend @ananyabirla and her wonderful family as well. To become owners and immediately win a championship is some serious main character energy. What a start,” she added.

Hyderabad vs RCB final was Sindhu’s dream scenario

The badminton star admitted there was one scenario she would have loved to witness in this year’s tournament, a final between her hometown franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad and RCB.

Of course, a Hyderabad vs RCB final would have been the dream. SRH vs RCB would have emotionally destroyed all of us in the best way. But Bangalore, you deserved this. After years of heartbreak. Back-to-back champions,” she stated.

On the badminton front, Sindhu’s campaign at the recent Singapore Open ended in the quarter-finals, where she lost to world No. 1 An Se-young. The Indian shuttler had looked in strong touch earlier in the tournament, recording straight-games victories over Putri Kusuma Wardani and Riko Gunji before running into the top-seeded South Korean.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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