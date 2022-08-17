‘I Need Work, I Have A Family To Look After’ – Vinod Kambli Opens Up On Financial Struggles

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was destined to be one of the biggest stars in Indian cricket. He made a sensational start to his career and amassed 793 runs at an average of 113.29, including two double centuries, in his first seven Tests. However, things went south for him and he was omitted from the Indian team after a string of low scores. Kambli made a total of nine comebacks into the Indian team before the door was finally shut for him.

While former cricketers generally work as commentators, experts, and coaches, Kambli doesn’t have any such assignments. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Kambli revealed that his only source of income is the 30,000 pension he receives from the BCCI. Kambli said that he is open to taking cricket related assignments as he has a family to feed as well.

“I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment [source of income] at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family,” Kambli told Mid-Day in an interview.

“I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol [Muzumdar] as their head coach, but if anywhere I am needed, I am there. We have played together and we were a great team. That’s what I want them [current Mumbai team] to do…to play as a team. I was seeking help from the MCA [Mumbai Cricket Association]. I came into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC. Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game.”

Kambli did a couple of coaching stints in the Mumbai T20 League and was also part of the Sachin Tendulkar’s Middlesex Global Academy. However, he gave up the latter as it was physically challenging for him to travel a long distance. He thanked Sachin for being a good friend but said that he doesn’t expect anything from him.

“He [Sachin] knows everything, but I am not expecting anything from him. He gave me the TMGA (Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy) assignment. I was very happy. He has been a very good friend. He has always been there for me,” Kambli said. “I would go to the Shardashram school, where I would eat food when the team met. That’s where Sachin stood up as a friend. I came from a very poor family.”