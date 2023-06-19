"I Shouldn’t Have Done This": LSG Star Avesh Khan Finally Opens Up About Helmet Controversy Against RCB in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants star Avesh Khan finally talked about how he regret smashing his helmet on the ground after the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2023.

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants star pacer Avesh Khan made headlines during an IPL match between the LSG and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

During the last over of the game, Lucknow just needed just one run to win off the last ball with their number 11 batter, Avesh Khan, at the crease. Avesh managed to secure one run and help his side win the match. Right after the thrilling victory, Avesh took his helmet off and threw it on the ground. But for his act, Avesh was reprimanded by the BCCI for throwing his helmet away after winning the game.

Avesh still regrets his act and expressed his guilt for throwing the helmet away. He further said that it happened in the heat of the moment.

"Yeh social media mein mera mahool bana rehta hai and helmet incident thoda jyada hogaya tha. I realised later that I shouldn't have done this. It just happened in the heat of the moment. I now feel sad that yaar yeh sab cheez nahi karna tha," Khan says.

Khan Admits That IPL Didn't Go As He Expected Though Khan accepted that last IPL sseason did'nt go well for him as he just managed to take only 8 wickets in 9 matches of IPL 2023.

"If you compare my past two IPL seasons before this one, it went the way I wanted too. However, even though the season didn't go well as per my standard, I maintained my economy rate which is less than 10. I bowl crucial overs 4 or 5th over and later in death," he points out, explaining how this season has witnessed more 200 runs games and all bowlers have a higher economy rate.