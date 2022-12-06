Doha: Brazilian star Neymar admitted that he spent a night crying after it was confirmed that he would miss national team’s two group matches at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 due to an ankle injury.

Neymar suffered as many as 11 blows to his ankle during Brazil’s 2-0 win against Serbia in their Group H opener. Following scans, it was discovered that Neymar suffered a lateral ligament injury in his right ankle, along with a small bone edema and missed Switzerland and Cameroon matches.

“For sure, there was a lot of fear (about the injury). I had been doing very well, a very good season, and to suffer an injury like I did is very hard. I spent the night crying a lot, my family knows, but everything worked out,” Neymar was quoted a saying to SporTV.

“It was worth it, worth the effort. I stayed up to 11 in the morning that day treating with the physiotherapist, and on the other days up to 5 6 in the morning. All the suffering is valid so that we can crown a title,” said the Paris Saint-Germain star who returned to action with a goal against South Korea to lead Brazil into quarterfinals.

Grito de desabafo, grito de EU CONSEGUI!! OBRIGADO MEU DEUS ? Toda honra e toda gl ria pra ti. pic.twitter.com/Ci1NgkKiDu Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) December 6, 2022

The former Barcelona star said there were feras in his mind followling the injury and thanked everyone who prayed for him on his journey to recovery. “When I got injured a thousand things happened: doubts, fears… and I had all the support from my teammates and family.

“I received good messages, sending good energy. This comforted me a lot. I thank those who prayed, sending messages. I can’t thank you enough. Now I will do everything for the national team to win, I am here with this mission,” he added during a press conference.

The 30-year-old scored Brazil’s second goal in their 4-1 thumping win over South Korea on Monday at the Stadium 974. In the quarterfinal on December 9, Brazil will face Croatia, who defetaed Japan on penalties.