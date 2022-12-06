<strong>Doha:</strong> Brazilian star Neymar admitted that he spent a night crying after it was confirmed that he would miss national team's two group matches at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 due to an ankle injury. <p></p> <p></p>Neymar suffered as many as 11 blows to his ankle during Brazil's 2-0 win against Serbia in their Group H opener. Following scans, it was discovered that Neymar suffered a lateral ligament injury in his right ankle, along with a small bone edema and missed Switzerland and Cameroon matches. <p></p> <p></p>"For sure, there was a lot of fear (about the injury). I had been doing very well, a very good season, and to suffer an injury like I did is very hard. I spent the night crying a lot, my family knows, but everything worked out," Neymar was quoted a saying to SporTV. <p></p> <p></p>"It was worth it, worth the effort. I stayed up to 11 in the morning that day treating with the physiotherapist, and on the other days up to 5 6 in the morning. All the suffering is valid so that we can crown a title," said the Paris Saint-Germain star who returned to action with a goal against South Korea to lead Brazil into quarterfinals. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="pt">Grito de desabafo, grito de EU CONSEGUI!! <p></p>OBRIGADO MEU DEUS ? <p></p>Toda honra e toda gl ria pra ti. <a href="https://t.co/Ci1NgkKiDu">pic.twitter.com/Ci1NgkKiDu</a></p> <p></p> Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) <a href="https://twitter.com/neymarjr/status/1599924108284006400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 6, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>The former Barcelona star said there were feras in his mind followling the injury and thanked everyone who prayed for him on his journey to recovery. "When I got injured a thousand things happened: doubts, fears... and I had all the support from my teammates and family. <p></p> <p></p>"I received good messages, sending good energy. This comforted me a lot. I thank those who prayed, sending messages. I can't thank you enough. Now I will do everything for the national team to win, I am here with this mission," he added during a press conference. <p></p> <p></p>The 30-year-old scored Brazil's second goal in their 4-1 thumping win over South Korea on Monday at the Stadium 974. In the quarterfinal on December 9, Brazil will face Croatia, who defetaed Japan on penalties.