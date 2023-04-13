I stayed In Pakistan Without Food For Many Days: Simon Doull Shares How He Narrowly Escaped Pakistan

Simon Doull revealed that he stayed in Pakistan without food for many days and that he was mentally tortured before finally escaping from Pakistan.

New Delhi: Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull has recently opened up on the torture he went through in Pakistan during the recently concluded edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he criticized Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Doull revealed that he stayed in Pakistan without food for many days and that he was mentally tortured before finally escaping from Pakistan.

"Living in Pakistan is like living in jail. I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed in Pakistan without food for many days. Even I was mentally tortured but by the grace of God I somehow escaped from Pakistan," Geo News quoted Doull.

Babar scored his maiden century in PSL in match 25 of PSL season 8 and played a knock of 115 runs in 65 balls. Although his team reached a mammoth total of 240 runs, they were crushed by Quetta Gladiators as English batter Jason Roy starred and slammed 145 runs in just 63 balls.

Simon Doull heavily criticized Babar for his slow inning, claiming he played to achieve personal milestones instead of focusing on his team's win. Things worsened as he got involved in a heated debate on air with the former Pakistani cricketer Aamir Sohail.

Doull's remarks sparked a massive outrage amongst Babar Azam's supporters, who became furious.

The 53-year-old never misses a chance to spark controversy with his words, as the latter criticized Virat Kohli for his run pace for comfortably reaching his half-century during RCB vs LSG clash in the ongoing IPL.

"From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. He is concerned about his personal milestones. I don't think there's room for that in this game anymore," Doull said on Virat Kohli.