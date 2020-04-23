Commenting on MS Dhoni’s future with the national side, 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer Harbhajan Singh felt that he feels the former does not want to play for India again. Harbhajan said this on Thursday during an Instagram Live session with India opener Rohit Sharma.

“He wants to play IPL 100 percent. But one needs to know his take on whether he wants to play for India anymore or not. I think he doesn’t want to play for India again. He has played so much for India.

“As far as I know him, he doesn’t want to wear the blue jersey again. He decided that India’s last match in the World Cup was his last. A few people have also told me that this is the case,” Harbhajan said.

On the other hand, Rohit also said he has no clue about Dhoni’s future. The Mumbai Indians skipper said when Dhoni does not play, he goes underground.

“When MS Dhoni is not playing cricket, he goes out of radar. He goes underground. Whoever wants to know, you can directly go to him, you know he stays in Ranchi,” Rohit Sharma said.

The 2011 WC-winning captain has not played international cricket since India’s World Cup 2019 exit in July last year. His absence from the circuit made way for speculations among fans about his retirement.

He was supposed to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus lockdown.