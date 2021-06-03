“I think it’s taking a toll on myself”, Andre Russell on The Bio-Bubble Life

Abu Dhabi: The West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell is sick and tired of the bio-bubble and is exhausting him mentally. Russell is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Pakistan Super League. <p></p> <p></p>"I think it's taking a toll on myself," Russell told Geo News from Abu Dhabi. <p></p> <p></p>"I cannot talk for any other player, or coaches or anyone that goes through this whole quarantine stuff. But it has definitely taken a toll on me mentally because from bubble to bubble, in a room locked in, you cannot go out for a walk, you cannot go certain places, you cannot socialise. It is different," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Russell said he was keeping himself busy in the hotel room trying to keep himself fit by exercising, and was thankful that he was still playing cricket. <p></p> <p></p>"But at the end of the day, I am not being ungrateful. I am grateful that we are still playing; we are still doing our job. So, it is tough for us. But even though we prepared for it, it still takes a toll. So for me, I like to have a bike or something in my room so that I can get my heart rate up. I would utilise the space that I have, go on the floor, do some of some push-ups. For some exercise, I use stuff in the room to just get something done," he said. <p></p> <p></p>On Wednesday, India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri batted for different teams on different tours due to the exhaustion building up in players. <p></p> <p></p>"With the kind of structure we are competing in, it is very difficult for the players to stay motivated and find the right kind of mental space for a long period. Being confined in one area, doing the [same] stuff day in and day out and dealing with high pressure situations," Kohli said at press conference on Wednesday, on the eve of team's departure to England. <p></p> <p></p><strong>With Agency Inputs</strong>