With all the talk surrounding MS Dhoni’s future, former India cricketer Ashish Nehra feels the CSK skipper has already played his last game for India. Adding further, Nehra also reckoned that the IPL will not have an impact on his chances of playing for India.

“As far as MS Dhoni’s international carrier I don’t think this IPL has anything to do with it. If you’re a selector, you’re a captain, you’re a coach and MS Dhoni the most important thing if he is ready to play like he will be my number one name on the list.

Claiming that Dhoni has nothing to prove, Nehra said media can speak of it as he has not made any formal announcement.

“As much as I know MS Dhoni, I think he has played his last game for India happily. MS Dhoni has nothing to prove. And we all discuss these things as media people you can say and everybody because he has not announced his retirement, so that’s where maybe I think he will take a call and only he can tell what’s in his mind,” Nehra said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

Dhoni – who has not played cricket since India’s WC loss in 2019 – would be making a comeback as he is slated to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the IPL.