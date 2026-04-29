‘I think Yuvi paaji…’: Abhishek Sharma reveals how Yuvraj Singh’s mentorship shaped his mindset during IPL 2026

Abhishek Sharma, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has said that former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has had a big impact on how he thinks about and plays cricket. He talked about how training with Yuvraj, his childhood idol, helped him get ready for the high-pressure situations he faced at the top level of the sport.

The 25-year-old player is doing an amazing job in the current Indian Premier League season, scoring 380 runs in eight matches. He has become second of the tournament’s top run-scorers, scoring three fifties and one hundred.

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Lockdown training with Yuvraj changed mindset

Abhishek stressed how important Yuvraj was to his career, especially pointing out that a training period during the pandemic lockdown was a key moment in his professional growth.

“Training with Yuvi paaji was a huge moment for me. I had looked up to him since I was a child. He was my idol. He gave me some guidance early on, but we didn’t have much time together. Then came the lockdown. I think Yuvi paaji saw it as an opportunity to work closely with a few players.

“I was lucky to be one of them. When our camp began, he said something that truly changed my belief. He told me that the training and mindset we were building was not just for domestic cricket or IPL, and not just for playing a few games for India. He said that he was preparing me mentally to win big matches for India, to play impactful innings, and to deliver with the ball when it matters most,” Abhishek told JioStar.

Abhishek also reflected on his early cricketing journey, crediting his upbringing for sparking his interest in the sport.

“There was a strong cricketing environment at home from the start. My father played Ranji Trophy for Punjab and was also a Coach. Watching him inspired me to take up the game. When I watched India-Pakistan matches or World Cup games on TV, I felt motivated. I used to think that I wanted to play at that level too,” he said.

Abhishek: All-round talent recognised at a young age

He added that his all-around abilities became evident at a young age, which encouraged him to pursue cricket seriously, saying, “I was quite young when I first started enjoying both, batting and bowling. Then came an Under-12 tournament. I performed well there, scoring plenty of runs and picking up wickets. That’s when I realised I had the talent to take up cricket seriously.”

Now a regular in the IPL, Abhishek described the league as a crucial platform for development, offering exposure to elite-level competition.

“The IPL brings together the best cricketers from around the world. It is the number one T20 league. Getting an opportunity to play here feels like a blessing. I treat every IPL season as a learning experience. Playing alongside and against these top players teaches you so much,” he said.

Travis Head’s aggressive mindset influences Abhishek

The T20 World Cup-winning star credited teammate Travis Head for influencing his batting approach, particularly by encouraging a more aggressive mindset.

“I have been following Travis Head’s game for a year and a half before he joined SRH. I was happy when he became my teammate. The first thing I asked him was about his batting mindset. I admire how he performs in all three formats and dominates the bowling. He told me his plan is simple: watch the ball closely, and if you feel you can hit the first delivery, go for it. I followed his advice in my practice before the IPL. Now, if the ball is in my slot, I look to hit it from the first ball,” he mentioned.

Abhishek is solidifying his reputation as a rising star in Indian cricket, bolstered by his current performance and a strong support system. He is also applying valuable lessons learned from one of the modern greats of the game.