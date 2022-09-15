New Delhi: Pakistan suffered a heart-breaking loss to Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup to open a huge debate about the vulnerability of Pakistan’s middle order. Shoaib Malik, who has been one of the solid pillars of Pakistan’s middle order, was not part of the Asia Cup squad. The decision to leave out Shoaib Malik from the Asia Cup squad was baffling for a few fans as the all-rounder was part of the team that featured in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Malik played two T20Is against Bangladesh post the T20 World Cup but didn’t play the series against West Indies. Pakistan only played one T20I this year before the Asia Cup which is why fans were disappointed that Pakistan left out Shoaib Malik without giving him sufficient opportunities.

However, an old video of Shoaib Malik is going viral on social media in which Malik reveals that he and Babar Azam mutually decided that Malik will only play the important series for Pakistan.

“Yes, I talked to Babar. He asked me if I wanted to retire when we were at the (T20) World Cup (2021). See, there should be a transparent conversation on these things, everyone should know what I want. I’ve played for so many years, I think I deserve that much. There must be some clarity on what the board wants and what the player wants,” Malik said in the video on whether he had a conversation with the Pakistan skipper.

“So, Babar asked me that. I told him, ‘Babar, considering the environment right now and whatever happened with me during the recent past, I don’t want to play. If you want an answer on my fitness or whether I could be a burden on team, there’s nothing like that. You know my fitness. If you want me to play, though, I will be available for Pakistan.”

“(I said), ‘if you want me to play selected matches or series, I want you to communicate that to me. If you think I can play longer, I am available’. He said ‘okay, you play. I will let you know which series you will play’. We talked about this during the World Cup right before we had the series against Bangladesh. Before the Windies series, he said he wanted to test some new guys, so he rested me.

“Before the one-off Australia T20I, he told me that I will tell you. I told Babar, ‘if you think I’m not needed anymore, you can tell me. I understand that there are new players coming up. I will be happy to step aside’.”

Malik also expressed disappointment over the fact that Pakistan cricketers doesn’t get due respect post retirement. “In recent past, there have been many legends in our country who didn’t receive the send-off they deserved. Every cricketer wants that. Mohammad Hafeez retired recently, and we could have showed a small gesture in way of a trophy or a souvenir to him during the PSL to thank him for his services,” Malik said.