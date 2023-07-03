"I Want To Compete With Surya & Kohli": AB De Villiers Talks About His Comeback In The Game

Star South African wicketkeeper-batter AB De Villiers revealed that if he wants to make a comeback in the game, he will want to compete with the best players like Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli.

New Delhi: The legendary South African wicketkeeper-batter AB de Villiers, who made his international debut in 2004, is one of the best players in the world. ABD was a part of Royal Challenger Bangalore. In total, he has smashed 5162 runs in 184 matches with an average of 39.71. The 39-year-old finished as the leading run-getter for RCB for three seasons and was a constant name in the top-three run-scorers for the team ever since joining in 2011.

ABD announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018 whereas he retired from IPL in the year 2021.

In a recent interview with Jio Cinema, ABD was asked if he ever sits back and thinks about how few years he has left. To which he replied, that there is a possibility that he could still play but even if he does then he wants to compete with players like Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli.

"Definitely. I could still play. But the drive is not there anymore. Robbie, from a young age. It's always just about being the best. I want to be the best if I come back and I'll want to compete with Surya and Kohli and I just felt the last four years of my career not playing international cricket. I definitely didn't play enough cricket towards the back end of my career. I think that was the main thing. With this Impact Player I know a lot of people are celebrating it, it's going to lengthen the careers of players, "ABd said.