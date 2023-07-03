New Delhi: The legendary South African wicketkeeper-batter AB de Villiers, who made his international debut in 2004, is one of the best players in the world. ABD was a part of Royal Challenger Bangalore. In total, he has smashed 5162 runs in 184 matches with an average of 39.71. The 39-year-old finished as the leading run-getter for RCB for three seasons and was a constant name in the top-three run-scorers for the team ever since joining in 2011.
"I Want To Compete With Surya & Kohli": AB De Villiers Talks About His Comeback In The Game
Star South African wicketkeeper-batter AB De Villiers revealed that if he wants to make a comeback in the game, he will want to compete with the best players like Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli.
ABD announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018 whereas he retired from IPL in the year 2021.
In a recent interview with Jio Cinema, ABD was asked if he ever sits back and thinks about how few years he has left. To which he replied, that there is a possibility that he could still play but even if he does then he wants to compete with players like Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli.
"Definitely. I could still play. But the drive is not there anymore. Robbie, from a young age. It's always just about being the best. I want to be the best if I come back and I'll want to compete with Surya and Kohli and I just felt the last four years of my career not playing international cricket. I definitely didn't play enough cricket towards the back end of my career. I think that was the main thing. With this Impact Player I know a lot of people are celebrating it, it's going to lengthen the careers of players, "ABd said.
"To me, I could never do that. I could never just play two or three months of the year because I want to be the best in the world, and you can't do that if you play for three months of the years. Absolutely no chance. Yes. You can practice for nine months. But nothing, nothing compares with middle practice with being out there and competition. So, with the minute that fire went off being the best in the world, I felt like, what? What am I doing? So, what exactly is going on now? So was tough the last few years in that regard as well. I felt like, you know what, I can still have my super knock here and there, but I don't want to do that. I want to be the best", he added.
