South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn might be 36 but he’s still not thinking about calling time on his cricketing career and hopes to extend it as far as possible. Steyn says he quit Test cricket so as to focus on his white-ball cricket and his desire to play at the highest level continues to be the same.

“The workload with Test cricket was too much as I want to extend my career for as long as I can. I love playing cricket,” Steyn, who quit in 2019 after taking 439 wickets in 93 Tests, said. “I wake up every morning and I can’t see myself doing anything else. The desire is still there to play at the highest level, to get batters out and outsmart them. Once I have decided I don’t want that I will walk away.”

“I want to keep experimenting and trying to change my game. If I’m only going to play one more match, I want to take a wicket with every ball, not try and defend a boundary,” he added.

With South Africa going through a testing phase both on and off the field, Steyn hopes to guide the younger crop of bowlers, helping in their development. “This is a young group of players and my role is to orchestrate the bowling attack a little bit. I want to stand at mid-off and say to the bowler, ‘what are you thinking?’ and hopefully they can learn and get better,” Steyn said.

Steyn is part of South Africa’s squad that will play three T20Is against England starting February 12. The ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year is his next target. “You want to win every game, obviously, but right now it is more about learning. If we win the World Cup, nobody is going to care if we lost to England in February,” he said.