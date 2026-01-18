‘I want to…’: THIS Indian star opens up about his long and short term goals, his name is…

India seamer Prasidh Krishna reflected on his long-term goals with the Men in Blue, now that he has become a regular in the side, and said that he aims to make it to the team for an ICC tournament (World Cups) and contribute to the team’s championship-winning success.

Prasidh was part of the playing XI in the first two ODIs of the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand, but was rested for the final game on Sunday, with Arshdeep Singh being roped in. While he registered 2/60 in the first game that India won in Vadodara, the fast-bowler conceded 49 runs and scalped a wicket in as many overs that he bowled in the next game in Rajkot, which the home side went on to lose by seven wickets.

Prasidh Krishna’s surprising statement ahead of third ODI match

”I came in, I think I started off pretty well, and then a couple of years of injury took me some time to come back. And by the time I came back, actually, the format had changed. The powerplay rules, the other ball and everything. So it’s been interesting, lots to learn. I’ve had this journey of up and down, and I think I’ve turned out pretty well,” Prasidh said before the start of the third ODI when asked to reflect on his career, specifically with the Indian team.

Prasidh Krishna on his short and long term goals

Speaking further about his long-term and short -term goals, and the things that he wants to be working on with respect to his game, Prasidh added, ”I want to get a lot more consistent in the way that I go about things that I do and then get better at it. Be the best one in the team and make sure you’re challenging every other opposition that comes in your way. And keep winning more matches for the team. And all of us know that you want to go out to an ICC event and win that one.”

Prasidh has usually operated with the new ball, but he was given the responsibility of handling the middle-overs in the white-ball setup with Team India. Asked about the ingredients required to operate during the middle overs and the shift in his zone of work, the 29-year-old said, ”Every time I come on to bowl because it’s the end of powerplay. And when you come on, it’s the end of the second powerplay, and it’s the death. So it is going to be quite hard. The batsmen are going to come hard at you. And that’s when you need to be very consistent in the areas that you hit. Make sure you don’t get predictable and bring in as many variations as you can.”

