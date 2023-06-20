Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place.

"Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place. Amidst all the chaos and scathing assessments, i feel it's very important to acknowledge all my team mates who played in this cycle and most importantly the coaching and support staffs who have held on like a rock of support," he had tweeted.

New Delhi: More than a week ago, Australia became World Test Champions after defeating India in the WTC final at the Ovals in London. Many experts and ex-cricketers slammed Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid's team selection. India's star pacer Umesh Yadav was picked in place of World No. 1 test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI. Right after the Baggy Greens lifted the trophy, Ashwin put out an explosive tweet expressing his disappointment over India's loss.

Ashwin Reveals The Reason Behind His Tweet After WTC Final

Finally, Ashwin opened up about the tweet that he posted right after the WTC final. He revealed that it was just a closure for his omission from the WTC final squad. He further said that the fans were giving him sympathy, which he was not able to accept anymore.

"I have got no sympathy for my journey. It's very easy for me to go back and say, okay, this didn't happen for me or something happened for him. I don't give myself one second of sympathy. That's why I put that tweet because I wanted closure. I hated the fact that people are giving me sympathy, I just couldn't take it anymore", Ashwin told Indian Express.

"In this social media age, you don't play and sometimes you are bigger than if you had played the game, right? People are talking, 'if he had played we would have won'. I am not sure if I had played, we would have won. I would have given my best and I definitely think I gave myself the best opportunity to succeed there. I also think I earned my stripes. That's all I can do. But the moment it got done, I just wanted to move on and focus on the TNPL for Dindigul Dragons," he concluded.