Don’t skip leg day – How many you fitness enthusiasts and gym freaks would have heard this line, and how many of you would have missed your leg day and just went on with your upper body routines? Guess a lot of you would have taken the easy route. So did West Indian big-hitter Andre Russell. Russell ignored a knew problem hat he had developed in his early 20s and kept ignoring it and worked on his abs and shoulder to look sexy for the girls. Ultimately, he has to undergo knee surgery and the big Jamaicans advice to everybody out there is, don’t skip leg day!

Speaking to the Gulf News recently, Russell revealed how ignoring his knee pain eventually led to surgery and how it was wrong on his part to not focus on a complete work out of the body.

“I used to go to gym and just work only on my abs and my shoulders because I wanted to look sexy for the girls. At the end of the day being sexy and then your legs being weak, don’t work. So it is very important to have a complete work out of the body. I could have done more wonders had I worked on my legs too,” Russell told the UAE daily.

The West Indian also stated that if he had given extra care to his knee, he would have been a lot fitter now.

“By the time I reached my late twenties I started feeling the pain like I never felt before. The wear and tear began to show up. If I was doing those strengthening exercises like training of the legs and doing the right things, I would have been fitter,” he added.