Melbourne: In a magnanimous display at the Melbourne cricket ground, cricket greats around the world paid tributes to Shane Warne. Former England skipper Nasser Hussain, Warne’s former Australia captains Mark Taylor and Allan Border, former West Indies batter Brian Lara and ex-Australia bowler Merv Hughes were also on stage to pay tribute to the spin bowler.

Nasser, who have played against the spin bowler many times, spoke about an incident which was hilarious to say the least and reflected the greatness of Warne in the field at the same time. In a video posted by Fox News, Hussain specifically talked about a match where Warne foxed him with a flighted leg spin delivery. It is noteworthy that Nasser had slogged him for a boundary on the previous ball and also had a few words with him after that shot.

Check out the video here:

‘That shot doesn’t get any better 23 years later’ 😂 A moment Nasser Hussain will never forget. 📝 Live Blog: https://t.co/3YN6OSsA0I 📺 Watch the #ShaneWarne memorial on @foxtel CH 501 or stream on @kayosports: https://t.co/ESpheFH5uB pic.twitter.com/aLc6rhlAZH Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 30, 2022

Former Australian teammates, noted musicians and tens of thousands of people paid tribute to legendary Shane Warne at his emotional state memorial service at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, here on Wednesday.

Warne, who is considered as one of the greatest cricketers of all-time, died aged 52 earlier this month from a suspected heart attack while on holiday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

During the service of the late spinner, his father, brother and three children gave moving speeches in front of thousands of people in attendance at the MCG, where Warne produced some of his milestone moments – including taking his 700th wicket in test cricket in 2006.

Inputs from IANS