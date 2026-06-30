‘I was never assaulted him’: Shashank Singh breaks silence after FIR, says family is being falsely implicated

India and Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh has addressed the allegations made against him and his family after an FIR was registered in Bhopal. The cricketer has denied all charges of assault and wrongful confinement, alleging that there is an attempt to falsely implicate his family in the matter. The case came to light after a man working at the family’s residence approached the police with allegations of physical assault and abuse.

However, Shashank has presented a completely different version of events, insisting that the complainant was never employed as a cook and that the dispute began after he was found recording videos inside the house.

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Shashank rejects claim that complainant worked as a cook

A day after Ratibad police registered an FIR against Shashank Singh, his father and retired Madhya Pradesh Special Director General of Police Shailesh Singh, along with their driver, the cricketer broke his silence.

According to Shashank, the complainant had introduced himself as a cook but later admitted that he did not know how to prepare food.

“First of all, I want to clarify that he was not a cook. He came claiming that he was a cook, but when he was asked to prepare food, he admitted that he did not know how to cook. He himself later said that he didn’t know cooking,” the cricketer told IANS.

Family questioned him over videos inside the house

Shashank claimed that his family became suspicious after noticing the man taking photographs and videos inside their residence.

According to him, the recordings included different rooms and decorative items inside the house, which raised security concerns.

“He was taking photos and videos inside the house, including our decorative items and rooms. I suspected that this could later turn into a theft-related issue. We checked his mobile phone because it contained photos and videos from inside our house. Naturally, no one likes a stranger recording such things inside their home, so we asked him to delete them,” Shashank Singh said.

The batter also said his mother had scolded the man for making videos inside the house, but maintained that nobody assaulted or mistreated him.

Shashank dismisses assault and confinement allegations

The Punjab Kings batter strongly denied claims that the complainant had been assaulted or kept inside the house against his will.

He also refuted allegations that the complainant’s phone was taken away permanently, stating that the man left the residence carrying his mobile phone.

“The allegation that he was held hostage for three days is extremely serious. We belong to a reputed family, and we would never indulge in such acts. When he left, he took his phone with him. If he got into a fight or was assaulted outside, how can I be responsible for that? If someone is trying to frame us or has some motive, only he can explain that. Inside our house, there was neither any abuse nor any physical assault,” he added.

Shashank further claimed that his family believes someone may be orchestrating the entire episode.

Police register FIR, investigation underway

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed that a case has been registered and that the investigation is ongoing.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Sharma said the complaint was filed by a man who claimed to be working at the family’s residence, following which an FIR was registered.

“A complaint was filed by a cook, following which a case involving charges of assault has been registered. The entire matter is under investigation. A case of assault has been registered against three individuals,” Sharma said.

According to the FIR, complainant Vipendra Singh Tomar, a resident of Rewa district, alleged that he joined the family’s residence on June 25 after being offered a monthly salary of Rs 15,000 along with food and accommodation.

Tomar claimed that after being told his work was unsatisfactory, his mobile phone was taken away. He further alleged that when he asked for it back on June 28, Shashank Singh, his father Shailesh Singh and their driver assaulted him, abused him, forced him out of the house and transferred Rs 1,000 from his mobile phone towards food and accommodation expenses.

Based on the complaint, Ratibad Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The matter is currently under investigation, and no conclusions have been reached by the authorities.