<strong>Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings:</strong> Former India off-spinner <strong>Harbhajan Singh</strong>, who had played for Mumbai Indians (MI) as well as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the <strong>Indian Premier League (IPL)</strong> went back in time to recall his experience after getting picked for<strong> CSK in 2018</strong>. This was after Harbhajan had been a part of the <strong>Mumbai Indians outfit for close to ten years</strong> and was a regular in their final eleven. <p></p> <p></p>Talking about his stint with CSK, Harbhajan said that it did feel strange initially to play for the MS Dhoni-led side after sitting in the MI dressing room for such a long time, adding that both the teams have been very special to him and the match between the two gives the feeling of an <strong>India-Pakistan contest.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>"It felt strange when I first wore the CSK jersey (in 2018) after sitting in the Mumbai Indians dressing room for 10 years (2008-17). For me, both the teams have been very special. The match between these two IPL giants gives the feeling of an India-Pakistan contest due to the rivalry factor and the level of competition," said the India off-spinner on the <em>Cricket Live show on Star Sports.</em> <p></p> <p></p>While speaking about his first experience playing for Chennai against Mumbai, the 41-year-old said that he was praying for the match to end soon as there was a lot of pressure involved in that game and luckily the result went in their favour. <p></p> <p></p>"When I first stepped down on the field against MI, I was praying for the match to end soon because there was emotion and a lot of pressure involved in that game. Luckily that match ended early and CSK won it," he further added.