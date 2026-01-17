‘I was surprised…’: Ricky Ponting’s jaw-dropping statement on Australian team after Ashes Test

Former star player Ricky Ponting's jaw-dropping statement on Australian team after Ashes Test. Have a look and find out.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has questioned the Ashes selection calls, saying he is still unable to understand why Josh Inglis was preferred over Beau Webster during the series.

Despite making an impressive start to his Test career, including a match-winning performance on debut during last yearâ€™s Border-Gavaskar Trophy finale, Webster was left out of Australiaâ€™s starting XI for Novemberâ€™s Ashes opener in Perth, with fellow all-rounder Cameron Green taking his spot at No. 6.

The 32-year-old was also sidelined for the following two Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide, with national selectors instead calling up reserve wicketkeeper Inglis, who posted scores of 23, 32 and 10 batting at No. 7.

Webster finally got a chance during the New Yearâ€™s Ashes Test at the SCG, where he scored an unbeaten 71 and took three wickets with his part-time off spin.

Ricky Ponting’s shocking statement on Australia’s selection committee

â€œAt the start I was surprised they went with Inglis ahead of Beau. With the selectors, I know they look very deeply into data with these things. There must have been something there; a metric and Inglis must have better numbers. But I canâ€™t figure out how they did that, to be honest,” Ponting told SEN Tassie.

Ponting suggested the decision was puzzling, especially given Websterâ€™s form and ability to offer greater balance to the side, and felt the selectors missed an opportunity by overlooking him throughout the Ashes.

Ricky Ponting’s statement on Australia’s batting line up

â€œI was surprised, but every time I see Beau play, he just continues to put forward a case as to why he should be in the side. Now we know an opportunity has come up at No. 5 with Usman Khawaja not there. I canâ€™t see any world in which Travis Head doesnâ€™t continue as opener, so maybe itâ€™s Beauâ€™s chance to grab that No. 5 spot.

â€œHe may not be the flashiest or the most stylish, but heâ€™s a gamer. He knows what has to happen in situations, ball or field. It will be hard to leave him out going forward,” Ponting added.

Last week, Webster had confessed he was â€œdisappointedâ€ to miss selection for the first four Tests of the Ashes campaign.

TRENDING NOW

With IANS Inputs.