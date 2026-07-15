‘I was trying to hit too hard’: Axar Patel opens up after match-winning display vs England

India had some excellent performances in the opening ODI win over England but one player quietly made a huge impact in both innings. After a tough T20I tour, the experienced all-rounder responded in style and played a crucial role in helping India take control of the three-match series.

Axar Patel produced a match-winning all-round performance at Edgbaston, claiming four wickets before scoring an unbeaten half-century to guide India to a six-wicket victory. After the match, Axar revealed the changes in his batting approach that helped him turn things around.

Axar explains the change in mindset after T20Is

Speaking to JioStar, Axar admitted he had been trying too hard to hit the ball during the T20I series. This time, he focused on building a partnership, trusting his timing and allowing himself time to settle at the crease.

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“It was very important for me to deliver this kind of performance. As for my mindset, I needed to keep at it. I had to stay focused rather than thinking it would just happen on its own. I had to have self-belief and execute my plans. I feel like I was trying to hit the ball too hard during the T20Is. When you go in to bat in the death overs, you don’t have any other option but to go for big shots, but I was losing my shape a little.

“So, when I went in to bat in this game, obviously after we got a great start, I just wanted to build a partnership. I wasn’t trying to hit the ball too hard because I knew I had time and could afford to take a few balls as well. I was focusing on my timing. On this kind of wicket, it is very important to trust the bounce. Once you start reading it well, I think you can score runs.”

Axar’s unbeaten 57 came at a crucial stage after India lost Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early, while captain Shubman Gill retired hurt after scoring 80. He then stitched together an unbeaten 102-run partnership with Washington Sundar to seal the chase.

Why batting became easier after settling in

The left-handed all-rounder also explained that batting at Edgbaston became much easier once a batter spent some time in the middle. According to Axar, the new ball offered plenty of swing and seam movement, making it difficult for incoming batters.

“If you look at their innings, or even our innings, whoever was new to the crease found it very difficult to come in and start hitting straight away. Even for them, it became easier for Joe Root and Liam Dawson once the partnership was set. So I think spending some time at the crease after coming in to bat was very important.

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“On such wickets, you cannot come in and play shots on the rise immediately because there was bounce, and it was swinging and seaming as well. You have to give yourself that little bit of time, and after that, you could play your shots.“

England faced similar problems after choosing to bat first. The hosts slipped from 61 without loss to 80 for five before Joe Root and Liam Dawson rebuilt the innings. Axar later returned to dismiss the lower order and finished with impressive figures of 4/62 as England were bowled out for 258.

Axar praises the team’s unity and experienced core

Axar also credited the strong bond within the Indian dressing room, saying the return of senior players has created a settled environment where everyone understands their role.

“Obviously, we have been playing alongside each other for a long time. Over time, you form a strong comradery, and that brings a sense of confidence because we have won a lot of matches together, and we’ve lost a few as well. But that confidence is there because everyone knows their roles and what they need to do. There is unity, the team gels well together, and you can see that on the field too, with the banter and fun everyone was having. It creates a very relaxed atmosphere.“

India carry momentum into second ODI

Axar’s four wickets with the ball and unbeaten fifty with the bat proved decisive as India secured a comfortable six-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the series. With confidence high and senior players back in the side, India will look to wrap up the series when they take on England in the second ODI.

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