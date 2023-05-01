I Wasn't Invited: Ravi Shastri's Shocking Revelation On Never Being Invite For Selection Committee Meetings

New Delhi: The former head coach of India, Ravi Shastri made a shocking revelation that he was never invited to a selection committee meeting during his seven years tenure with the Indian cricket team.

Shastri called for a change to the selection process and said that the head coach should be allowed to attend meetings even if he doesn't vote so he can know what the selectors are thinking and planning. Shastri also revealed that numerous attendees to recent meetings were not permitted to attend.

Shastri Reveals On Not Being Invited To Selction Meetings "I have zero first-hand experience [of attending selection meetings]. Seven years I was part of the team, I never went near a selection meeting. I wasn't invited either. I think in the long run, yes [a coach should be invited]," said Shastri to EspnCricinfo.

"You spend a lot of time with the boys, it's important, even if not in voting capacity, but to hear what the selectors are thinking, what is their train of thoughts are. And then to decide what could be the right thing for the side. I have zero idea how it starts, how it finishes, who are there in the meeting. From what I gather, there were a lot of people [in the meetings], over the last three-four years, inside selection meetings, not supposed to be there, against the constitution but pitched up," he added.

Shastri expressed that the good part of him not being associated with the selction was that it permitted players to open up with him, which probably won't be the situation on the off chance that he could impact the player's selction in the team.

"I needed the trust of the player. if a player knew I was a selector or I could influence a selector/chairman of the committee, then will he open up to me? Will he have the same trust in me? There could be a certain people who will come and still be open and upfront, there could be a certain people who might not want to, and I don't blame them because they may have some reservations," said the ex-Indian head coach