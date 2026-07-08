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  • ‘I wasn’t sure i’d be able to play’: Ruben Vargas opens up after Switzerland’s historic World Cup triumph

‘I wasn’t sure i’d be able to play’: Ruben Vargas opens up after Switzerland’s historic World Cup triumph

Ruben Vargas wasn't even certain he would feature in the match. Hours later, he became Switzerland's World Cup hero. Here's what he said after the historic win.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 08, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Published On Jul 08, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 08, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Ruben Vargas

Ruben Vargas (Photo - Getty)

Switzerland booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals after edging past Colombia in a tense penalty shootout, with Ruben Vargas converting the winning spot-kick to seal a famous victory. The match finished 0-0 after extra time before the Swiss held their nerve to win 4-3 on penalties and set up a last-eight clash with defending champions Argentina.

Ruben Vargas grateful after scoring winning penalty

Vargas, who had been doubtful for the match because of fitness concerns, admitted the moment had still not fully sunk in after helping Switzerland reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 1954.

I don’t think I’ve fully realized it yet; I’m thankful for this moment. I wasn’t even sure if I would be able to play,” the 27-year-old said after the match as quoted by Xinhua.

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The Swiss winger calmly sent Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas the wrong way with the decisive penalty to complete a memorable night for his team.

We somehow managed to give it a try, and looking back now, I’m just grateful and happy that I was able to help the team,” he said.

The team worked incredibly hard and fought for more than 120 minutes. It wasn’t easy to play football here today. And now we’ve made history. It simply feels amazing.”

Switzerland to face Argentina in quarterfinal

The victory has earned Switzerland a blockbuster quarterfinal meeting with reigning world champions Argentina on July 11 in Kansas City.

It is Switzerland’s first appearance in the World Cup quarterfinals since the 1954 tournament, making it one of the country’s biggest achievements on football’s biggest stage.

Murat Yakin praises team’s game plan

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin credited his players for sticking to the plan throughout the match and highlighted the impact of second-half substitute Djibril Sow, whose introduction helped his side gain more control in midfield.

At the start, we needed experience. We needed the right mentality, then, in the second half, we made a substitution that gave us even more control, especially in possession. And as the game went on, we were also able to bring on the players we wanted for the penalty shootout,” Yakin said after the match.

The Swiss coach also admitted his side enjoyed a bit of fortune but felt the players deserved their reward after a disciplined display.

You always have a plan. When it works out in the end, it’s all the more satisfying. Of course, we also had a bit of luck today, and that’s part of football,” he added.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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