With no cricket due to the coronavirus lockdown, India skipper Virat Kohli, who is spending most of his time indoors, said he would be in a good position to start from where he left when things normalise and cricket resumes. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, "I am keeping myself positive and happy and just looking forward in life so that whenever I return to the game, I know I will be in a good position to start from where we left." <p></p> <p></p>From spreading awareness among citizens about social distancing to chatting with fellow cricketers, Kohli is making the most of his time away from cricket to stay upbeat and in good spirits. <p></p> <p></p>During this period, Kohli got a haircut from his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. The video was loved by his ardent fans and it went viral. <p></p> <p></p>The skipper also speaks about the importance of staying at home, finding motivation and focusing on fitness and training despite the limited conditions. <p></p><div id="content" class="content"> <p></p><div id="wholeContent"> <p></p><div id="storyContent" class="articlestorycontent"> <p></p> <p></p>While speaking to his fans during the show, he also talks about the things he misses while staying at home like the IPL, the excitement the tournament brings for the players and the fans and the magical moments that are created. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli even answers a few questions asked by his young fans around his unflappable mindset during batting. He emphasizes how important it is to have a proper mindset especially while playing a sport, sending a strong message to all the young cricket aspirants in the country. In the episode, captain Kohli also catches up teammate Yuzvendra Chahal and reminisces their camaraderie. <p></p> <p></p><strong>When and where to watch:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Catch the two-part episode of Cricket Connected with captain Virat Kohli on May 9 &amp; 10 (Part -1 on May 9 at 7 PM &amp; Part -2 on May 10 at 7 PM IST) on Star Sports 1 &amp; Star Sports 2 &amp; Cricket Connected Hindi will be aired on May 9 &amp; 10 (Part -1 on May 9 at 7 PM &amp; Part -2 on May 10 at 7 PM IST) on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First and Star Sports 3. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div class="text-center"></div> <p></p><div id="keywordline"></div> <p></p><div class="morefrom"></div>