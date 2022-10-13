The outgoing BCCI president attended an event for the Bandhan Bank in Kolkata and addressed the whole scenario around the BCCI presidency election. He is most likely to be replaced by former India World Cup winning member Roger Binny. Jay Shah would continue serving as the BCCI secretary and Rajiv Shukla will remain the Vice President of BCCI.

The election would take place on 18th of October. While 12 October was the last date to file the nomination for the election. Scrutiny of the nominations is scheduled for October 13 and October 14 will be the final date for withdrawing nominations.

“I have been an administrator and I will move on to something else,” he said at the event. “Whatever you do in life the best days are when you played for India. I have been president of BCCI and I will go on to do bigger things. You can’t be a player forever, you can’t be an administrator forever. It’s been great doing both”

“I never believed in history but the feeling in the past was east lacked talent to play at that level. You don’t become an Ambani or Narendra Modi in one day. You have to work for months and years to get there,” he further said.

Ganguly also opened up on his experience leading the Indian team as captain.

“It was six captains leading the team. I stood up for Rahul when he was almost dropped from the one day side. I took their suggestions in picking the team. These things don’t go unnoticed in a team environment,” he said.

“It’s not just the runs I scored. People remember other things. It’s what you do as a leader for them,” said the outgoing BCCI chief.