Karachi: Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has made his intentions clear on what role he finds suitable for himself in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Akhtar, who was one of the fastest bowlers to have ever taken the field reckoned that the only role that suits him is that of the chairman of the PCB and has no interest in working in any other capacity.

“I will only come as chairman of the PCB as I’ve always seen a dream of being at the top,” he said. “There is no point of coming in any other capacity If I’m not part of the policy-making,” Akhtar added while speaking on ARY News’ show Bouncer.

“I will bring a team better than me, a CEO of the PCB better than me. PCB should not run as PCB, it should be run like a corporation. The world moves forward by the economics and it determined what you have to do further,” the former fast bowler further said.

The 46-year-old is confident about Pakistan’s chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in UAE and Oman. Talking about the same, the former Pakistan cricketer pacer said that there is no reason to believe that Pakistan will not be able to win the T20 World Cup and went on to further elaborate his point by stating that Pakistan has spinners, all-rounders that will keep them in good stead, even more so since it is being played in conditions which are known to them.

“It’s your own backyard. Pakistan has spinners, all-rounders but there is still a problem in the middle order. I am still affirmed that Pakistan can win this world cup and thrash India,” he explained.