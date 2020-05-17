Confessing that he is more interested in coaching than commentary, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has helped India win 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups with stellar performances, on Sunday said he can read the players mindset and that is something that helps in coaching.

“I will probably start with that (coaching). I am more keen on coaching than doing commentary,” Yuvraj told former England batsman Kevin Pietersen during an Instagram Live chat.

Having played at various numbers in the batting order, Yuvraj said he understands what sort of mindset a player should have.

“I have more insight in limited-overs cricket and I can share my knowledge with players coming to bat at No.4, 5, 6 as to what sort of mindset they should have,” he added.

Yuvraj called time on his illustrious career last year. The dashing left-hander had previously said the current Indian team needs a psychologist who can take care of the mental side of players.

“I will probably start by being a mentor and then if it goes well maybe full-time coaching,” said Yuvraj.

Pietersen, who is now into commentary, asked Yuvraj to join him.

“I thought I will take a break for a year. Play certain tournaments which makes sense. I will join you guys and learn commentary first. Not sure how I will do as a commentator. So I will learn from you guys,” said Yuvraj, smiling.